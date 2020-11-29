SUKU (SUKU) Achieves Market Cap of $12.03 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 22% against the dollar. One SUKU token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $12.03 million and $613.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00027949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00165239 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00299078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.43 or 0.00921071 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00471409 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00166478 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,543,028 tokens. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world.

SUKU Token Trading

SUKU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

