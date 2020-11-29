Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Summit Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $281.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.41. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 457.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 60.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

