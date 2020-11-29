Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $156.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $138.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $173.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 5,528.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,372,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,548 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $67,840,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $66,188,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,976,000 after buying an additional 318,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 167.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,856,000 after buying an additional 308,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

