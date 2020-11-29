Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Given a C$23.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$42.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Evercore dropped their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.39.

SU opened at C$22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.02 and a 52-week high of C$45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion and a PE ratio of -5.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -30.76%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

