Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 54.5% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUN stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 156,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.84.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sunoco will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

