Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Position Increased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Super League Gaming were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Super League Gaming stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.88. 218,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,422. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.59. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Analysts expect that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

