Super Zero (SERO) Price Hits $0.0928 on Top Exchanges

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Super Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Super Zero has a market cap of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00069768 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000839 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00020837 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003540 BTC.

About Super Zero

Super Zero is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.