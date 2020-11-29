Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SUUIF shares. National Bank Financial lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Superior Plus from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Superior Plus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Superior Plus from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Superior Plus from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

OTCMKTS:SUUIF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

