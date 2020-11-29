Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:SPNVU)

Supernova Partners Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SPNVU) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 30th. Supernova Partners Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Supernova Partners Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of SPNVU opened at $10.40 on Friday.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc.

