Suretly Achieves Market Cap of $92,807.63 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Suretly token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00002171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Suretly has a market cap of $92,807.63 and $2,865.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00072395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00022450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00375788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.87 or 0.02925258 BTC.

About Suretly

SUR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

