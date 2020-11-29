Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SURF. HC Wainwright began coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Surface Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Surface Oncology stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.12. The firm has a market cap of $319.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surface Oncology news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SURF. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Surface Oncology by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 21.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

