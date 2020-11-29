SushiSwap Trading Down 15.8% This Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00007669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $219.65 million and approximately $64.48 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00072890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00379739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $536.35 or 0.02939734 BTC.

SushiSwap is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 156,992,171 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org.

SushiSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

