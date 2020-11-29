Swap (XWP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $161,021.76

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. Swap has a total market capitalization of $161,021.76 and approximately $89,128.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swap has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00027744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00164730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.00925438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00219090 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470586 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00165196 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 11,802,510 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.