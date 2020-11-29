SwftCoin (SWFTC) Market Cap Hits $4.08 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, SwftCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SwftCoin

SWFTC is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

