Swingby Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Swingby token can now be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swingby has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $316,722.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00028154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00165721 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00299950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00920996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00466423 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00165003 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news.

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.