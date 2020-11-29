Swipe Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $27.86 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00005172 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Swipe has a market capitalization of $74.20 million and approximately $27.86 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00028335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00166396 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00301172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00921689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00466536 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00164945 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 289,266,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,566,934 tokens. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

