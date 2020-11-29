Switcheo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $228,836.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Switcheo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Switcheo has a market cap of $32.06 million and approximately $228,836.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00027961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00164791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00298266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00919510 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00471390 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00166079 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,155,641,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,076,165,492 tokens. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo.

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

