Sylo Market Capitalization Achieves $2.57 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Sylo has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. One Sylo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sylo has a market cap of $2.57 million and $74,931.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a token. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io.

Sylo Token Trading

Sylo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

