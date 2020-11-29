Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SSMXY opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35. Sysmex has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

