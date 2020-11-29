Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Neutral”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sysmex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SSMXY opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.13. Sysmex has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

