TaaS Reaches Market Cap of $6.81 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. One TaaS token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00072330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00371427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $523.01 or 0.02886853 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

