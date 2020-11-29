Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,017,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37,169 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Target were worth $156,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,534 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Target by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after buying an additional 3,081,398 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,007,000 after buying an additional 114,717 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Target by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after buying an additional 2,428,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,004,069 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $357,214.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,522 shares of company stock worth $7,596,518 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.77. 2,371,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,982,727. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $181.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.69.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

