TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,818,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,685 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.83% of TC Energy worth $321,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TC Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,142,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,716,000 after acquiring an additional 51,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in TC Energy by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 23,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.27. 617,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,693. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.608 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

Several research firms have commented on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TC Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

