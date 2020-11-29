Tellor Price Reaches $24.86 on Major Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $24.86 or 0.00136973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $39.20 million and $27.23 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00028419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00166389 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00301160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00925302 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00469410 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00165025 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 1,657,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,577,157 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

