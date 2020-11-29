Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tellurian by 93.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 816,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tellurian by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 537,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,485,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 478,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 61.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 440,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 2,196.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 364,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

TELL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,854,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,690. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.32.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 106.47% and a negative net margin of 747.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

