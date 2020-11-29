Telos (TLOS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10,554.00

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Telos has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and $10,554.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Telos has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Telos token can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, ABCC and CoinTiger.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00494629 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00184222 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000204 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 68.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.28 or 0.00614224 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000150 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00019517 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002980 BTC.

About Telos

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a token. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

Telos Token Trading

Telos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, CoinTiger and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

