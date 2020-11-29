Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $28.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.75 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.27.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $25.85.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

