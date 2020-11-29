TENA (TENA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $101,850.25

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, TENA has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TENA has a market cap of $101,850.25 and approximately $1,433.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges including LBank and CPDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00028419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00166389 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00301160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00925302 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00469410 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00165025 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol.

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

