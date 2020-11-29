Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $213,997.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,981 shares in the company, valued at $42,366,387.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $146,628.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,141.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,272 shares of company stock valued at $8,658,986. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.91. 405,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

