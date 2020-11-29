TERA (TERA) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. TERA has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $187,592.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00027946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00165764 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00300027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.69 or 0.00921276 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470797 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00166315 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org.

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and CHAOEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

