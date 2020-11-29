Terracoin (TRC) Price Hits $0.0370 on Top Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $847,505.19 and approximately $207.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,264.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.84 or 0.01548521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00093345 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00348062 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000324 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.