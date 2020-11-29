TerraCredit Market Capitalization Achieves $148,851.82 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. TerraCredit has a market cap of $148,851.82 and approximately $138,049.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 79,576,182 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

