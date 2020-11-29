TerraUSD (UST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.65 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $17.44 million and $2.65 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005518 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001857 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002672 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008861 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 338.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000188 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001767 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 17,444,966 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

TerraUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

