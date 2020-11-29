Tether Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005515 BTC on major exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion and approximately $56.09 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00028557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00166701 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00301724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00931113 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00469420 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00165125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00097239 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 19,433,536,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,109,887,105 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

