Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will report sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.47 billion. Textron reported sales of $4.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $11.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $13.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. 140166 raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,177.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,040,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Textron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Textron by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,174,000 after purchasing an additional 453,078 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Textron by 5,708.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,711,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,020 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,628,000 after purchasing an additional 410,857 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Textron stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,485. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. Textron has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

