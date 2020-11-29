Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.78 Billion

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00012986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $206.00 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00008014 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 751,651,288 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch.

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

