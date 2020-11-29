TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

TFS Financial has increased its dividend by 131.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. TFS Financial has a payout ratio of 373.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 533.3%.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 56,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $852,689.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,228.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFSL. TheStreet raised shares of TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

