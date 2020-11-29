The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Hikari Tsushin Inc.

Hikari Tsushin Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,526 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,260 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 1.6% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.56.

NYSE BK traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,259,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,268. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

