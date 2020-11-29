The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s 9th Largest Position

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,316,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,304,777 shares during the period. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 0.9% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.85% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $418,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,492,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,464,014,000 after acquiring an additional 339,890 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,293,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,669 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,343,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after purchasing an additional 228,204 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,675,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,101,000 after purchasing an additional 96,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 44.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,759,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,736 shares during the last quarter. 40.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 661,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,792. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.50 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Fundamental Research began coverage on The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.04 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

