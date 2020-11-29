The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.69.

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

CG traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,869. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $625,250.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,659.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,666,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,498,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,749 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,733,000. 29.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

