The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Downgraded to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Gap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.95.

NYSE GPS opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.63. The Gap has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Gap will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gap in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,988,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 59,033 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 526,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

