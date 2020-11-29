The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GPS. UBS Group upped their target price on The Gap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Gap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Gap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded The Gap from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Gap from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.95.

Get The Gap alerts:

Shares of GPS stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The Gap has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Gap will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Gap by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Gap by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Gap by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Gap by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 43,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in The Gap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 607,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 25,665 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.