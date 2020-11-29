The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $139.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $107.00 to $139.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.89.

MRNA opened at $127.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 17.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.33. Moderna has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $130.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $1,487,445.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $562,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,564,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,234,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 624,806 shares of company stock valued at $45,104,968. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Moderna by 250.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 733.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 214.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

