The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS)

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a GBX 3,870 ($50.56) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) from GBX 3,380 ($44.16) to GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) to an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,507.69 ($45.83).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,677 ($34.98) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,640.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,792.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82). The firm has a market cap of $63.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

