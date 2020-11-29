The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have $50.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hartford Financial has been putting in efforts to boost its portfolio through acquisitions. Divestitures also poise it well for long-term growth. Its Navigators buyout helped it expand product offerings and strengthen its commercial business lines. It is also expected to widen its underwriting strength in products capital appreciations, repayment of government funds and measures to de-risk its balance sheet has increased its financial strength. However, its shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time.It is exposed to catastrophic loss, which impacted underwriting results. Softness in Personal Lines segment and escalating expenses are other concerns. Its third-quarter earnings of $1.46 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 65.9%. The bottom line fell 2.7% year over year. Its results reflect lower costs.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,115,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,962,000 after buying an additional 193,274 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,635,000 after buying an additional 424,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,928,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

