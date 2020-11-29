The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

The Interpublic Group of Companies has increased its dividend payment by 56.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 62.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

Shares of IPG opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $25.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

