The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Joint in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Joint by 399.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Joint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The Joint by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in The Joint by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JYNT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. 13,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $369.00 million, a PE ratio of 97.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20. The Joint has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The Joint had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 5.38%. On average, research analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

