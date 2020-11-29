The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,661. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average of $111.03. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

