The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,052 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of The Procter & Gamble worth $407,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,068 shares of company stock valued at $50,957,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $138.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,252,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,121,566. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.40 and its 200 day moving average is $130.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $343.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

