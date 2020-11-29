The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at $43,227,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $555,338.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,670 shares of company stock worth $11,742,637. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after buying an additional 1,466,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 90.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after buying an additional 1,959,785 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in The Progressive by 1.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,976,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,648,000 after buying an additional 66,946 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,870,000 after buying an additional 553,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,323. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.17. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

